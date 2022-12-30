F&V Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 196.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

