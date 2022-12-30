G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 262,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,224. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

