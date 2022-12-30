G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,548.53 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,548.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00065830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

