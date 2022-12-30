Gala Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $114.47 million and approximately $42.37 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

