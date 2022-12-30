Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Resources (GALXF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.