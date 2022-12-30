Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7,297.75

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,297.75 ($88.07) and traded as high as GBX 8,705 ($105.06). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 8,635 ($104.21), with a volume of 35,638 shares trading hands.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,345.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,049.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.