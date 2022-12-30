GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0.8%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.74 ($40.15) and last traded at €37.79 ($40.20). 189,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.11 ($40.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

