genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 13.2%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). 1,810,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,784,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

genedrive Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.23. The company has a market cap of £9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.35.

genedrive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.