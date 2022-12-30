Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.47. 8,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $762.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.