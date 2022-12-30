Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Short Interest Down 88.7% in December

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the November 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gesher I Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 989,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GIAC remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gesher I Acquisition

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Gesher I Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.