Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ:GIAC) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIAC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $325,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gesher I Acquisition

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

