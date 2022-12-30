GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Tops $95.17 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and approximately $23,428.43 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9002762 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,307.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

