Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,236.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Up 1.7 %

GVDNY stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.