Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000.

