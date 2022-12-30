Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 on January 9th

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FINX stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 246.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 263,254 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 470.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000.

