Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

