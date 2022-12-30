Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:QYLG)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

