Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:QYLG)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of QYLG stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.