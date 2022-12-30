Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.68 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $217.50 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $83.99 or 0.00506442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

