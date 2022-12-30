Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0297

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $479,356.19 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

