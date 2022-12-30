Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 487 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROK traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $256.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.