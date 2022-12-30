Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $15.83 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 12.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

