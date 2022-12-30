Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 293.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 105.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,545. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

