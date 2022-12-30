Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 4417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

