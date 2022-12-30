Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 214.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

