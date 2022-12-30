Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 286.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $174.01. The company had a trading volume of 399,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,359,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

