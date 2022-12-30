Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

