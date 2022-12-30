Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,221. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

