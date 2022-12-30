Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 57,258 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 2.64% of Heritage Commerce worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $785.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

