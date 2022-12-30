Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

