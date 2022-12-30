Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635,615 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 49,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,874. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

