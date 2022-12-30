Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $708.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,192. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $927.48.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

