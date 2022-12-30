Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $578.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

