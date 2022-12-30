Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.1% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. 8,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,743. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

