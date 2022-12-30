Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 54,298 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,298 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 169,687 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $274,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. 627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

