Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 2,981 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 48.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 16,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,885. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

