Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.01. 2,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

