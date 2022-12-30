Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 42.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.88. 7,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,563. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.78. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.