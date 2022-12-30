Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 471,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,129,708. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.