Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAI. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,443,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

IAI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $114.74.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

