Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

