Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Grin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $755,268.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,548.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00409493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00882200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00093757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00583742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00250971 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

