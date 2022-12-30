Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.72. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 10,512 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

