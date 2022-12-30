Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.90. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,654 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 70.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.