G&S Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,831 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 164,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

