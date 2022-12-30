Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,800 shares, a growth of 277.4% from the November 30th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,851.9 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
