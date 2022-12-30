Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0592 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $217,435.93 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.85 or 0.05161527 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00462003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.85 or 0.29563439 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.