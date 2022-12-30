GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.91 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

