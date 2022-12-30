Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSNGY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 17,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

