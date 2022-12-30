Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 383.1% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

