HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,268.33

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.38) and traded as low as GBX 2,190 ($26.43). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($26.67), with a volume of 32,946 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 143.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,269.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,215.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.41.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.